Why one teacher changed careers and gave up loan forgiveness

Hundreds of thousands of educators have left the profession, burned by pandemic teaching and enticed by the promise of better wages. But a career change can mean giving up student loan forgiveness, which is offered to many teachers who meet certain criteria. A NerdWallet writer shares her experience of leaving teaching — and student loan forgiveness — behind, including tips on what to look for in a new job, how to create a loan payoff plan, and why it’s important to prioritize happiness.

