Supporters of jailed ex-PM Najib rally for royal pardon

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Supporters of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak are calling for royal intervention a day after he began a 12-year jail term. But opponents launched an online petition urging the monarch to deny Najib clemency. Najib was jailed Tuesday after losing a final appeal in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. The former leader was imprisoned four years after his election ouster over the scandal. Some 300 Najib supporters rallied briefly outside the palace Wednesday. Representatives later handed a memorandum to seek a pardon for Najib. It was countered by an online petition that said Najib brought shame to the country and should serve his sentence to deter leaders from abusing their power.

