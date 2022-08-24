Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case, president negative

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus. The White House said the president was considered a close contact, and will wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with CDC guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.

