Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib returns to court for 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Jailed Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has returned to court for a second corruption trial over the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund. Najib, 69, became Malaysia’s first leader to be imprisoned Tuesday after the country’s top court rejected his final appeal in his first graft case linked to the 1MDB scandal. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served. Wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and face mask, Najib sat impassively in the dock Thursday as the hearing began. Najib insists he was misled by rogue bankers into believing the 1MDB funds were a Saudi donation.

