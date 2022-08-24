Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say

By Paradise Afshar and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.

Erndt’s remains, found in the lake’s Callville Bay area on May 7, were identified through investigative information, DNA analysis and reports of the original incident, according to a news release from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy.

The 42-year-old from Las Vegas reportedly drowned August 2, 2002, authorities said, though the official cause and manner of death were undetermined Wednesday.

Erndt’s remains are one of at least three sets of human remains discovered since May at the lake, where water levels have been plummeting to unprecedented lows as the drought crisis persists in the West.

The other remains found in the lake include a body found in a corroding barrel with a gunshot wound, officials said previously. That case is being investigated as a homicide.

The remains, dubbed Hemenway Harbor Doe by the coroner’s office, belonged to someone who died in the mid-’70s to early ’80s, according to police.

Most recently, authorities recovered partial human remains at Lake Mead’s Boulder Swim Beach in mid-August.

The National Park Service rangers responded and worked with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team to set a perimeter to recover the remains, the park service said in a news release. The Clark County coroner is investigating.

