Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning after a dispute between lawyers for the governor and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ team of prosecutors. The increasingly heated rhetoric is playing out as the Republican governor seeks to avoid testifying to a special grand jury looking into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn Trump’s narrow loss.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.