Germany tightens COVID rules for travel during fall, winter
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Cabinet has approved legislation that ensures protective measures against the coronavirus pandemic are continued during the fall and winter when more virus cases are expected. The rules also include the obligation to wear N95-type face masks during all long-distance travel by train and bus as well as on planes. The approval coincided with the publication of photos showing the chancellor and economy minister flying to Canada without masks. The pictures triggered strong public criticism of an alleged double standard for politicians and regular people.