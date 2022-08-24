Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion ‘trigger laws’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four more Republican-led states will ban almost all abortions this week. It’s another result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that were designed to outlaw almost all abortions if the high court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The majority of those states began enforcing their bans soon after the June 24 decision. But Idaho, Tennessee and Texas had to wait 30 days beyond when the justices formally entered the judgment, which happened several weeks after the ruling was announced. That deadline is up Thursday. Meanwhile, North Dakota’s trigger law is scheduled to take effect Friday.

