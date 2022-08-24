Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — If Maxwell Alejandro Frost can follow his Florida primary victory with a win in November, he’ll become the first member of Congress from Gen Z. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old Frost won a Democratic primary for an open U.S. House seat in a liberal district. Frost campaigned on gun control and Medicare for all and won high-profile endorsements from progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. He beat out two former members of Congress and several others who ran for the seat in the Orlando area’s 10th Congressional District.