FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol

Federal authorities say five Florida men affiliated with a militia group have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. A Justice Department news release says the men were wearing riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives and other weapons when they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfered with police officers trying to secure a tunnel. The FBI says the five men are self-identified adherents to the “Three Percenters” militia movement and belonged to a group called “B Squad.” More than 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.