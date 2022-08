Every year a number of vehicles get the ax for various reasons. These discontinued models often get the ax because of slow sales. But not all are bad choices. Edmunds’ car experts highlight five notable models that are on their way out. The list below is sorted by the manufacturer’s suggested retail price and includes the destination charge.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.