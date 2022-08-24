Skip to Content
Creed Taylor, ‘The Girl from Ipanema’ producer, dead at 93

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A top jazz producer and label owner and early producer of bossa nova has died. Creed Taylor was 93. The Lynchburg, Virginia, native was a prolific force in the evolution of jazz — as a packager who helped introduce laminated covers and gatefold sleeves for LPs, as a producer with an ear for emerging talent and new trends and as the founder of Impulse! Records and CTI Records. He also produced a bilingual version of the bossa nova classic “The Girl from Ipanema,” one of the most covered songs of all time. Taylor’s son John W. Taylor said he died Monday in Winkelhaid, Germany.

The Associated Press

