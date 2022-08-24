Biden seeks to bolster legal protection for DACA recipients

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled a regulation aimed at fending off legal challenges to a decade-old program that shields immigrants from deportation if they arrived as young children. The rule isn’t scheduled to take effect until Oct. 31 and its fate is tied to a lawsuit by Texas and other Republican-led states. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been closed to new registrants since July 2021 as the case winds its way through an appeals court in New Orleans. The rule keeps eligibility criteria the same, disappointing some DACA advocates who wanted to allow more immigrants to qualify.

