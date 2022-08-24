Biden administration responds to Iran’s offer on nuke deal
By MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it has responded to Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018. State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the administration’s review of Iran’s comments on a European proposal has concluded and it responded on Wednesday to the EU officials. Price did not detail the administration’s response. New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.