Whistleblower: bad news for Twitter, good news for Musk?
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
Elon Musk has spent months trying to get out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, saying the company has undercounted its fake and spam accounts. Now, a whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former security chief alleging the company misled regulators about its privacy and security protections — and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts — is likely to play into his hand in an upcoming trial.