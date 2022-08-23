Uvalde school board to consider firing district police chief

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s embattled district police chief is set to face becoming the first officer to lose his job over the slow and bungled law enforcement response to one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will make their decision Wednesday in a rescheduled meeting from July on Pete Arredondo’s future, three months to the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers while hundreds of police officers waited in the hallway of Robb Elementary and outside the campus. Meanwhile, questions remain as Uvalde students are set to begin a new school year September 6.

