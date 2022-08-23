Skip to Content
UN nuclear agency again asks to visit Ukraine nuclear plant

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear agency is renewing its request to assess the safety and security at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine which Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling. The military action has sparked warnings of a possible nuclear catastrophe. U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, requested to send an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant. She said preparations are proceeding and welcomed recent statements from Russia and Ukraine indicating support for an IAEA mission to the plant.

The Associated Press

