Storm leaves 3 injured, thousands displaced in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm has blown out of the northern Philippines and left at least three people injured and thousands displaced. It prompted authorities to shut down schools and government offices in the capital and several provinces. Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall Tuesday and weakened after barreling across mountainous northern provinces. The storm was back over water Wednesday and forecasters said it may intensify at sea as it heads toward southern China. A safety official says three people were injured by falling trees and more than 7,000 people were evacuated from villages prone to flooding and landslides.

