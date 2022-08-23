Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland

BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies. Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials say they plan to ship ores from the mine to their processing plant in Europe within a few years. China dominates global production, but skyrocketing demand and national security concerns in Western countries are pushing companies to look for other sources. Ethical concerns over rare earth mining in military-led Myanmar is also fueling interest in a more transparent supply chain.

