Oklahoma deputy stable after shooting that killed colleague
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma deputy sheriff remains in stable condition following the fatal shooting of a fellow deputy and 35-year-old man is jailed on a first-degree murder warrant in the case. Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said Tuesday that Benjamin Plank was arrested following a police pursuit that ended near Tinker Air Force Base. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sheriff’s spokesperson Aaron Brilbeck says Sgt. Bobby Swartz died after being shot while serving an eviction notice Monday in Oklahoma City. Brilbeck said Tuesday that the second deputy remained hospitalized in stable condition.