Oklahoma deputy stable after shooting that killed colleague

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma deputy sheriff remains in stable condition following the fatal shooting of a fellow deputy and 35-year-old man is jailed on a first-degree murder warrant in the case. Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said Tuesday that Benjamin Plank was arrested following a police pursuit that ended near Tinker Air Force Base. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sheriff’s spokesperson Aaron Brilbeck says Sgt. Bobby Swartz died after being shot while serving an eviction notice Monday in Oklahoma City. Brilbeck said Tuesday that the second deputy remained hospitalized in stable condition.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.