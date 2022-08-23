Lithuania presses for EU hard line on Russian tourist visas

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s foreign minister says if the EU won’t agree on a visa ban for Russian tourists, he won’t rule out looking for a regional solution that could involve the Baltic states, Poland and Finland. Gabrielius Landsbergis said Tuesday he prefers a European solution. The five countries have already either stopped issuing such visas to Russian nationals or put limitations on them, saying Russians should not be able to take vacations in Europe while Moscow wages war in Ukraine. There is no unanimity within the 27-member bloc, however. The visa issue will be raised at an informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers on Aug. 31.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.