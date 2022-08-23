Iraq Shiite cleric’s supporters demand assembly be dissolved

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr are rallying in Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone amid a monthslong political crisis. The protesters on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Supreme Judicial Council and parliament buildings, demanding the dissolution of parliament and early elections. Al-Sadr and his political rivals, the Iran-backed Shiite groups, have been at odds since after last year’s parliamentary elections. Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October vote but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in decades. His supporters in late July stormed the parliament and have held frequent protests there.

