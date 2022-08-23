Florida mail carrier dies after being attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say five dogs fatally attacked a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service when her truck broke down in north Florida. In a statement, the postal service says the 61-year-old woman later died of injuries suffered in the attack. Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman bleeding on the ground Sunday afternoon. Neighbors called 911 after hearing the woman scream and seeing the dogs attacking her. They were able to get the dogs off of the woman. The dogs were inside a nearby fence when deputies arrived. Deputies started first aid and the woman was taken to a trauma center in Gainesville. Animal control officials took custody of the dogs. An investigation continues.