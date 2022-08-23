Experts: Police appear excessive in Arkansas beating video

A bystander’s video of Randal Worcester’s arrest on Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, Arkansas, sparked outrage after it was posted online. It shows a sheriff’s deputy repeatedly punching and kneeing a man in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. Meanwhile, another officer was holding Worcester down as a third also kneed him over and over. A lawyer for the officers says Worcester’s violence toward the officers authorized them to use “all necessary force.” But policing experts say the blows to Worcester’s head appear to have been unjustified and could be criminal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.