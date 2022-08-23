Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars

BEIJING (AP) — Hainan island in the South China Sea says it will become China’s first region to ban sales of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to curb climate-changing carbon emissions. The provincial government says sales of fossil fuel-powered cars will be banned by 2030 and electric vehicles will be promoted with tax breaks and by expanding a charging network. The announcement comes as China struggles through its hottest, driest summer in decades, which has wilted crops and shrunk rivers and reservoirs used for generating hydropower.

