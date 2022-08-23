Bird flu kills 700 black vultures, closes animal sanctuary

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) — Bird flu has killed hundreds of wild vultures at a Georgia sanctuary that houses more than 1,500 other animals. Noah’s Ark officials tell news outlets that no other birds have tested positive or shown symptoms. Officials say they were told Saturday that initial tests indicate the vultures died of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain. Animal care manager Allison Hedgecoth tells WXIA-TV that state workers euthanized the sanctuary’s 20 to 30 chickens, turkeys and guinea hens. The station reports the sanctuary is home to more than 500 birds. Noah’s Ark is in Locust Grove, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta and more than 100 miles from the area where most wild bird deaths from the virus have been reported this year.

