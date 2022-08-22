Yemen officials: UAE-backed forces take southern oil fields

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized control of vital southern oil and gas fields after nearly a week of fierce clashes in the region. The fighting pitted the UAE-backed Giants Brigades and Shabwa Defense Forces on one side and the paramilitary police known as the Special Security Forces. The groups are all nominal allies as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the country’s Houthi rebels since 2015. The infighting in Shabwa began earlier this month and the Emirati-backed forces took control of the provincial capital of Ataq, before seizing oil and gas fields.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.