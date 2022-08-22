Sheriff’s deputies shot, wounded in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say two Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been shot and wounded while serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck says one deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance after the shooting early Monday afternoon. The two deputies were not identified, and there was no immediate update on their condition. Brilbeck described the deputies’ injuries as “serious.” Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk says a possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase that ended near the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

