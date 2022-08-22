Santa Barbara County participates in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 100-day challenge to reduce homelessness

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County is participating in Gov. Gavin Newsom's 100-day challenge to reduce homelessness across the state by resolving encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.

The county's goal is to move at least 20 unhoused people into shelter and 20 unhoused people into permanent housing by the end of the 100 days.

“While more people are slipping into homelessness than ever before, we are also making the strongest effort in our history to bring people in from the streets and encampments," said First District Supervisor Das Williams.

"I believe that the 100-Day Challenge, in conjunction with our other work, can help us bring services to and house more individuals than last year."

The challenge officially launched on July 6 and will end on Oct. 14. The county is working with its cities, CalTrans, Union Pacific Railroad, and community organizations to meet the 100-day timeline.

The countywide team will map all of the camps in the transportation corridors, create a by-name list of inhabitants, and enroll people in services using outreach workers, according to Kimberlee Albers, Homeless Assistance Program Manager.

"Turning a blind eye to encampments along transit corridors is neither safe nor humane. It puts the general public at risk and allows some of our most vulnerable community members to further risk victimization," said Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

"Encampment resolution through shelters, housing, and intensive case management is the only solution for our state and community to turn the tide on homelessness.”

Community involvement is critical to the success of the encampment cleanup efforts, and various ways the community can help are outlined below:

Housing rental units (rental subsidy and landlord incentives are available).

Donations of gently used furniture basics suitable for studio and 1 bedroom apartments. Beds/mattresses are not accepted

New household items such as bedding, towels, pots, and dishes. In addition, consumables such as toiletries, and food gift cards. “Welcome home” baskets with these items are gratefully received by formerly homeless community residents and can be provided at a relatively low cost.

To coordinate a donation drop-off, contact Alice Villareal Redit by emailing aredit@hacsb.org or calling 805-897-1036.