Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor. Palace officials say all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home. William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement. The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September.

