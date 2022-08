Man charged in Bulger slaying to stay locked up until trial

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Two other men charged in Bulger’s killing — Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48 — were already locked up. The men are accused of conspiring to kill Bulger hours after he was transferred to USP Hazelton in West Virginia from a prison in Florida in 2018.

