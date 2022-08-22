Israel court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to release a Palestinian detainee who has been on a hunger strike for several months to protest his detention without charge. The court rejected an appeal by his lawyer on Sunday calling for his immediate release due to his failing medical condition. The 40-year-old Khalil Awawdeh is protesting being jailed without charge or trial under what Israel refers to as administrative detention. His family says he has been on hunger strike for 170 days. Several Palestinian prisoners have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years to protest administrative detention. A photo of Awawdeh taken by his lawyer on Saturday shows him appearing frail and lying in a hospital bed.

