In sign of support, US bombers fly over Dubrovnik, Balkans

DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — A pair of U.S. Air Force B52 strategic bombers have flown over the Croatian resort of Dubrovnik and three other NATO-member European states in a sign of support amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The U.S. Air Force said “the purpose of each flyover is to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO allies and partners located in southeastern Europe.” In addition to the walled Croatian tourist resort, the aircraft flew over the government headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, the Albanian capital of Tirana and up the Adriatic coast of Montenegro.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.