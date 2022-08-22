Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

DALLAS (AP) — Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles, as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” As of Monday morning, Huckaby says, least 7 inches of rain had fallen on the area. Emergency officials say they are responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads. Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.