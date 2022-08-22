Hawaii couple remain jailed amid mystery about stolen IDs

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is upholding a previous ruling to detain a Hawaii couple accused of stealing identities of dead babies. The judge says the case is unique because it’s not known why the couple allegedly lived under stolen identities for decades. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, false statement in a passport application and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors have suggested the case is about more than identity theft — possibly espionage. The judge says she’s only considering the charges, and not “suspicions,” but is concerned about the couple’s lack of ties to Hawaii.

