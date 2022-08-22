Fiery bus crash on Japanese highway leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

TOKYO (AP) — A bus has crashed into a dividing strip, overturned and caught fire on an expressway in central Japan, killing two people and injuring seven others. Police say the bus, traveling between downtown Nagoya and a nearby prefectural airport, apparently hit the divider just before leaving the expressway. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Public broadcaster NHK television showed the mangled bus on its side and engulfed in flames and black smoke. Firefighters and police found two charred bodies, believed to belong to the driver and a passenger, inside the bus.

