Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county

FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — The entire elections staff in a rural Texas county has quit less than three months before November’s midterm elections. Two full-time elections workers in Gillespie County say threats and harassment drove them out of the job. A scramble to train replacements and ground them in layers of new Texas voting laws that are among the strictest in the U.S. is now underway. Gillespie County is heavily Republican and in the scenic Texas Hill Country. The departures add to the examples across the U.S. of how death threats, harassment and unfounded accusations have driven local election officials from their jobs.

