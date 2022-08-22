Egypt president meets with regional leaders in coastal city

CAIRO (AP) — President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has met with the leaders of Iraq, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The meeting came as world powers and Iran seek to end 16 months of negotiations over the revival of Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal. El-Sissi and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received King Abdulla II of Jordan, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the airport in the Mediterranean city of el-Alamein. The UAE leader arrived at the coastal city a day earlier and el-Sissi’s office held separate talks with his Egyptian counterpart that focused on ties between the regional allies.

