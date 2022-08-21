Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That’s been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump’s handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump’s national security advisers, John Bolton, says he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information, but that it didn’t sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.

By JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

