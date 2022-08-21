Montgomery to mark 66th anniversary of Bus Boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week. Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement. There will be free admission to the Rosa Parks Museum from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. A full list of events can be found at www.mgmbusboycott.com.

