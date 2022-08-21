Last Kansas county to release abortion vote recount results

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The final Kansas county that’s been recounting ballots from an Aug. 2 vote that affirmed abortion rights in the state was expected to release its numbers Sunday. Sedgwick County officials missed Saturday’s deadline to complete the recount because the election commissioner there found some things she wanted to double check. It wasn’t immediately clear what the issues were. The county scheduled its canvassing board meeting for Sunday afternoon. Eight other counties completed the recount on time. The numbers they released did little to change the initial tally. Election officials said small changes in vote totals were generally made because of human error, such as voters making unclear marks on their ballots that weren’t recognized when machines scanned them.

