Tiger cub seized during warrant arrest of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy, police say

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested on a federal gun possession warrant Wednesday at his home — where police said a tiger cub was seized.

Trapboy Freddy was arrested on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Chayna Humphrey, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The cub was discovered as police assisted the US Marshal’s Service in serving the warrant, Dallas Police said.

“The tiger cub was in a cage at the location,” said Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez, a police spokeswoman.

The animal was taken by Dallas Animal Services. The agency has not said what it will do with the cub.

Dallas Police did not respond when asked whether the rapper could face charges for possession of the animal.

Dallas city code prohibits residents from keeping any animal in a residence that the state classifies as a “dangerous wild animal.” Texas health code includes tigers in that category.

The indictment against Trapboy Freddy said he was in possession of a Taurus TCP .380 caliber firearm in March despite being a convicted felon. The grand jury indictment did not specify his previous felony conviction. He entered a not guilty plea in federal court Friday and was released on his own recognizance, federal court documents show.

The terms of his release include an agreement that he will possess no firearms and will have “no wild or dangerous animals in residence,” the documents show.

An Instagram story posted June 1 on Trapboy Freddy’s official account shows the rapper posing for two photos with a tiger cub on a leash. It was not immediately clear whether the tiger in the photos was the same one seized at his home.

Trapboy Freddy’s attorney, Charlie Humphreys, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

