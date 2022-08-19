Skip to Content
High winds drive major wildfire in Spain; 35 aircraft sent

The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say a large wildfire burning out of control in Spain’s eastern Valencia area has become one of the country’s biggest wildfires of the year. The blaze has already scorched 19,000 hectares (47,000 acres) along a 137-kilometer (85-mile) perimeter. As the blaze raged for a fifth day Friday, 35 aircraft were deployed to fight the flames from the air. Officials said strong winds doused hopes that the fire could be brought under control on Thursday and have made the fire “very aggressive.” Four people were still hospitalized since their train got trapped in the flames on Wednesday. Spain has been the hardest-hit European country by forest fires this year.

The Associated Press

