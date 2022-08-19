US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the United States is poised to announce it will provide Ukraine with nearly $800 million in new military aid, including at least a dozen Scan Eagle surveillance drones. Officials say the bulk of the aid package will be additional Howitzers and ammunition, including Javelin missiles that the Ukrainian military has been using effectively to try and hold off Russian forces and take back territory Moscow has gained. Two officials confirmed the new inclusion of the portable, long-endurance drones which are launched by a catapult and can be retrieved. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid ahead of its public release.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

