Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday evening that an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found maximum sustained winds near 35 mph in the slowly strengthening system. It’s in the Gulf some 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande river and moving to the northwest. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Mexico as well as the Texas coast from Port Mansfield south to the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

