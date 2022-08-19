No Tube: London subway hit by strike, day after rail walkout

LONDON (AP) — A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital’s transit network to a grinding halt. The action on Friday came a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. No subway trains were running on most of London’s Tube lines because of the strike over jobs, pay and pensions by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union. Passengers were being advised not to try to travel by subway. Another rail strike is scheduled for Saturday as the U.K. endures a summer of strikes by workers demanding pay increases to offset soaring food and energy price hikes. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and port workers have all announced walkouts for later this month.

