Nicaraguan police arrest bishop, other priests in raid
By GABRIELA SELSER
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan police have raided the residence of a Roman Catholic bishop, apparently detaining him and several other people holed up inside for two weeks. Friday’s pre-dawn raid came after Nicaraguan authorities accused Matagalpa Diocese Bishop Rolando Álvarez of allegedly “organizing violent groups” and inciting them “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” President Daniel Ortega’s government has moved systematically against voices of dissent. Dozens of political opposition leaders were arrested last year, including seven potential candidates to challenge him for the presidency. He has also increasingly clashed with the Catholic church, Nicaragua’s predominant religion and the main independent institution.