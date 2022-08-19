Malaysia’s Mahathir says US seeking to provoke war in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has accused the U.S. of trying to provoke a war in Taiwan. The 97-year-old former leader told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday that the U.S. was antagonizing China through recent visits to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. He said if China tried to invade Taiwan, the U.S. would sell arms to Taiwan and help it fight China. Mahathir also said he expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party to hold early general elections in the coming months. He said he would contest the polls if he was strong enough because he would fight “even a losing battle” on principle.

