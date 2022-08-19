Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors are asking a judge to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued Friday for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week. The clinic has already moved its services from Fargo to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

By JAMES MacPHERSON and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press

