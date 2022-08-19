Judge declines to block ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while a legal challenge is pending. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee said the voting rights groups may ultimately prevail on part of their challenge, but he said it’s too close to the election to block any part of the provision. The 74-page order issued Thursday means that the provision will remain in effect for the closely watched November general election.

